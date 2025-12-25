Number of victims in Chernihiv increases to 10 people – police

As of 18:00 in Chernihiv, ten people were reported injured due to an attack by an enemy drone on a residential building, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"As of 18:00, one 80-year-old woman was reported dead. Ten people were injured, including three children," the report said.

It is noted that an Invincibility Point has been deployed in the city, where local residents can warm themselves, and police officers are accepting applications for damaged property.

Police investigative teams, patrol officers, forensic experts, bomb disposal experts, community police officers, State Emergency Service rescuers, and all emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Earlier, one person was reported dead and eight injured.