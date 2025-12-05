Already 21 countries participate in PURL with total commitment of $4.18 bln – Sybiha

Photo: Facebook @andrij.sybiha

A total of 21 countries are currently participating in the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine called PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) with a total commitment of $4.18 billion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"If the Russians planned to disrupt new contributions to Ukraine’s defense capabilities and sanctions, they failed. The visit to the NATO headquarters alone resulted in an additional billion dollars in contributions to the PURL. Five additional countries. There were eight additional contributions from countries that were already participating," the minister wrote on Facebook.

He noted that, for the first time, the PURL program, which covers most of our air defense needs, expanded to include countries outside the Alliance — thanks to Australia and New Zealand’s accession.

"To date, 21 countries are participating in PURL, with a total commitment of $4.18 billion. We are very grateful to each of them," the foreign minister said.

He also emphasized that there was "unanimity and determination to support Ukraine" in the hall of the Ukraine-NATO Council. "Moreover, we are developing an understanding that the stronger Ukraine’s position on the battlefield is, the stronger our position at the negotiating table will be. This also influences specific support decisions," the minister added.

He said that this was "one of the most productive NATO-Ukraine Council meetings I can remember."

The foreign minister recalled his visit to the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Vienna, where he announced measures to hold Russia accountable.

"We are preparing significant measures to hold Russia accountable, bolster support for Ukraine and its people, and facilitate communication between our leaders. The Netherlands is demonstrating firm and principled leadership in all areas. We appreciate this very much," said Sybigh.

In parallel, the minister noted that Ukraine is experiencing a "rapid increase in peace efforts" this week, and the Ukrainian side is currently being debriefed in the United States based on their results.

He added, "It is very indicative that the diplomatic track of peace efforts is being developed simultaneously with specific decisions by the allies to strengthen our army and the resilience of our state during the winter, as well as prepare sanctions against the Russian Federation. That is how it should be—not instead of, but simultaneously. Strengthening on the battlefield and in negotiations," he emphasized.