Stubb and UN Secretary General discuss ending war in Ukraine, reforming UN

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has held a conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during which, in particular, they discussed ending the Russian war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and reforming the UN.

“Thank you for the excellent phone conversation, Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. We discussed the steps towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity is at the very core of the UN. We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the efforts towards the two-state solution. The need to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza is urgent,” Stubb said on X Wednesday.

According to him, Guterres has launched an important initiative to reform the UN. “The international system must better respond to today’s challenges,” Stubb added.