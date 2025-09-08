Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 08.09.2025

Beijing can stop war, but for now it is more profitable for it to observe

2 min read
Beijing is able to stop Russia's war against Ukraine "with one pull of the lever," but for now it is more profitable for it to take the position of an observer – "its geopolitical opponents are weakening, and the dependence of satellites, on the contrary, is growing, "and all this without direct costs." This opinion was expressed by Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"To be frank, China is certainly well aware that the only thing standing in the way of peace in Ukraine is Russia's reluctance. Beijing could stop the war with one pull of the lever, but it is still more profitable for it to observe. Geopolitical adversaries are weakening, satellite dependence is growing – and all this without direct costs," he said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

Podoliak believes that the United States, in turn, "must return to the status of a moderator and force the Kremlin to end the war. Or they must accept that the world is reorienting itself to the East." At the same time, Podoliak expressed confidence that U.S. President Donald Trump is clearly aware of these risks. "No one wants to go down in history as a president under whom America lost leadership."

"Thus," concludes the Deputy Head of the President's Office, "a diplomatic process in the configuration of a strong United States – active Europe – strong-willed Ukraine with the participation of China is inevitable…"

"In anticipation of the continuation of the negotiations, Ukraine is doing its homework: we are deploying military production, requesting and receiving weapons, forming security guarantees. We are ready for peace. But not to the inadequate 'demands' of Russia," Podoliak said.

Tags: #podoliak #beijing #positions

