Russia to attack Europe until it receives tough response – Podoliak

Russia has demonstrated that it will attack European countries until it receives a tough response in the form of using their frozen assets to finance the Ukrainian Armed Forces, finance military production, increase attacks on Russian infrastructure and strengthen sanctions, said Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak.

“What is a hard response? Using frozen Russian assets to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine: approximately 380 billion dollars, of which about 300 billion are in Euroclear. This must happen regardless of Belgium’s position on ‘reputational risks.’ Financing military production, a significant expansion of European procurement of anti missile systems and missiles. A substantial increase in strikes on sensitive Russian infrastructure using Ukrainian and partner systems. Sanctions without exceptions, closing all circumvention schemes and routes,” he said on X Friday.

“If Russians do not see Europe moving from words to action then Europeans will soon see drones overhead again. But next time there will be hundreds. And this is exclusively about objective reality. It is time to finally get rid of illusions,” he added.