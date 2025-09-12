Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:19 12.09.2025

Russia to attack Europe until it receives tough response – Podoliak

1 min read
Russia to attack Europe until it receives tough response – Podoliak

Russia has demonstrated that it will attack European countries until it receives a tough response in the form of using their frozen assets to finance the Ukrainian Armed Forces, finance military production, increase attacks on Russian infrastructure and strengthen sanctions, said Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak.

“What is a hard response? Using frozen Russian assets to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine: approximately 380 billion dollars, of which about 300 billion are in Euroclear. This must happen regardless of Belgium’s position on ‘reputational risks.’ Financing military production, a significant expansion of European procurement of anti missile systems and missiles. A substantial increase in strikes on sensitive Russian infrastructure using Ukrainian and partner systems. Sanctions without exceptions, closing all circumvention schemes and routes,” he said on X Friday.

“If Russians do not see Europe moving from words to action then Europeans will soon see drones overhead again. But next time there will be hundreds. And this is exclusively about objective reality. It is time to finally get rid of illusions,” he added.

Tags: #podoliak #russia #europe #attack

MORE ABOUT

20:11 11.09.2025
Czech MFA summons Russian ambassador for explanations

Czech MFA summons Russian ambassador for explanations

19:08 10.09.2025
Sybiha: Russian aggression already affects almost all neighbors, hushing up won't work now

Sybiha: Russian aggression already affects almost all neighbors, hushing up won't work now

10:54 10.09.2025
Russia must feel response to attempt to humiliate key European country – Zelenskyy

Russia must feel response to attempt to humiliate key European country – Zelenskyy

20:35 09.09.2025
Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

11:18 09.09.2025
Gas pipelines out of service after explosions rock Penza - sources

Gas pipelines out of service after explosions rock Penza - sources

20:54 08.09.2025
UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

20:47 08.09.2025
Beijing can stop war, but for now it is more profitable for it to observe

Beijing can stop war, but for now it is more profitable for it to observe

19:32 08.09.2025
Russia's terror against Ukraine reachess new level - Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger

Russia's terror against Ukraine reachess new level - Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger

15:09 08.09.2025
Energy workers restore power supply to most of consumers left without power as result of massive attack on Sept 7 – Ukrenergo

Energy workers restore power supply to most of consumers left without power as result of massive attack on Sept 7 – Ukrenergo

20:48 05.09.2025
AFU General Staff confirms defeat of Ryazan Oil Refinery, reports attack on number of other facilities of Russian aggressor

AFU General Staff confirms defeat of Ryazan Oil Refinery, reports attack on number of other facilities of Russian aggressor

HOT NEWS

European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

Unmanned systems hit 754 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Ukrainian Su-27 pilot killed in action – General Staff

Russia wants escalation, not interested in peace - Finnish President

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with Danish Foreign Minister continuation of defense assistance

SBI exposes law enforcement officer smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova border

Ukraine establishes annual Electronic Warfare Troops Day on September 12

Missile remains with warhead discovered in Kyiv region sunflower field

New Zealand imposes sanctions against Russian unit involved in cyberattacks on Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Non-existent lyceums registered in Kyiv for fictitious employment of conscripts - SBU

SAPO requests HACC to recognize UAH 3 mln in assets of Dpy Minister of Health Kuzin as unfounded

US calls on EU countries to completely abandon Russian energy, nuclear technologies

Investigation against MP Shevchenko in fraud case completed

Ukraine expects partners to continue pressure on Russia's shadow fleet infrastructure – Zelenskyy

AD
AD