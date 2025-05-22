Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:29 22.05.2025

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

2 min read
Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

Deputies propose to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to allow MPs to hold the positions of prime minister, minister and their deputies.

Corresponding bill No. 13304 on amendments to certain laws regarding the definition of types of activities that are compatible with the performance of parliamentary powers was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, the parliament’s website reports.

As specified in the explanatory note, the draft law proposes to implement a modern approach to the compatibility of the parliamentary mandate with political positions and allow holding the positions of Prime Minister of Ukraine, First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister, First Deputy and Deputy Minister, provided that such positions do not relate to civil service in accordance with a special law.

"This approach ensures a balance between the principle of separation of powers and the principle of political responsibility of parliament, and is also consistent with international practice in countries with a similar form of government," the explanatory note says.

The authors of the bill are MPs from the Servant of the People faction, including Halyna Tretyakova, Vitaliy Bezhin, and Andriy Klochko.

According to the Law on the Cabinet of Ministers, the positions of members of the Cabinet of Ministers are classified as political positions, which are not covered by the legislation on civil service.

Tags: #compatibility #mps #positions

MORE ABOUT

20:43 12.03.2025
FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

20:49 05.03.2025
Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

17:05 13.02.2025
EPP President Weber: Treason charges against Poroshenko groundless, undermine national unity

EPP President Weber: Treason charges against Poroshenko groundless, undermine national unity

19:38 08.01.2025
Finnish FM: Road to just and lasting peace requires Ukraine's strong position

Finnish FM: Road to just and lasting peace requires Ukraine's strong position

09:10 08.01.2025
Poroshenko expects Rada to stop oil transit from Russia this week, return personal income tax to brigades, revoke mandates of Opposition Platform – For Life members

Poroshenko expects Rada to stop oil transit from Russia this week, return personal income tax to brigades, revoke mandates of Opposition Platform – For Life members

19:15 27.11.2024
Solution to contentious issues of Ukraine-Poland common past reduces to unilateral obligations of Ukraine – Viatrovych

Solution to contentious issues of Ukraine-Poland common past reduces to unilateral obligations of Ukraine – Viatrovych

19:49 25.11.2024
Sending European instructors to train Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory is matter of time – Stefanishyna

Sending European instructors to train Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory is matter of time – Stefanishyna

18:35 01.11.2024
Invitation to NATO for Ukraine would be best deterrence step to help Ukraine prevail in war – Lithuanian Defense Minister

Invitation to NATO for Ukraine would be best deterrence step to help Ukraine prevail in war – Lithuanian Defense Minister

21:12 10.10.2024
Kyiv hopes Ashgabat aware that Putin is war criminal for whom arrest warrant issued by ICC

Kyiv hopes Ashgabat aware that Putin is war criminal for whom arrest warrant issued by ICC

10:43 09.09.2024
Zelenskyy: Most important thing for us now is to strengthen Ukrainian positions as much as possible

Zelenskyy: Most important thing for us now is to strengthen Ukrainian positions as much as possible

HOT NEWS

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

LATEST

FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

Marchenko urges G7 to finance AFU as part of integration into European security system

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Zelenskyy: Slovenia to be represented at Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit

Poroshenko and American organization Ukraine Focus hand over ambulances to TRO and Hospitallers

Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

AD
AD