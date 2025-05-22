Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

Deputies propose to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to allow MPs to hold the positions of prime minister, minister and their deputies.

Corresponding bill No. 13304 on amendments to certain laws regarding the definition of types of activities that are compatible with the performance of parliamentary powers was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, the parliament’s website reports.

As specified in the explanatory note, the draft law proposes to implement a modern approach to the compatibility of the parliamentary mandate with political positions and allow holding the positions of Prime Minister of Ukraine, First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister, First Deputy and Deputy Minister, provided that such positions do not relate to civil service in accordance with a special law.

"This approach ensures a balance between the principle of separation of powers and the principle of political responsibility of parliament, and is also consistent with international practice in countries with a similar form of government," the explanatory note says.

The authors of the bill are MPs from the Servant of the People faction, including Halyna Tretyakova, Vitaliy Bezhin, and Andriy Klochko.

According to the Law on the Cabinet of Ministers, the positions of members of the Cabinet of Ministers are classified as political positions, which are not covered by the legislation on civil service.