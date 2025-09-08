Defense Forces report successes in eastern Ukraine – CCD

Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine head Andriy Kovalenko has reported on successes of the Defense Forces in eastern Ukraine.

"The Russians, despite the spread of propaganda to the West about their own rapid advance and the "collapse of the front," were hit in the directions where they tried to attack, and were forced to retreat. Even their military commanders acknowledged some of the losses in their positions," Kovalenko said on Telegram on Monday morning.