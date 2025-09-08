Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:55 08.09.2025

Defense Forces report successes in eastern Ukraine – CCD

1 min read
Defense Forces report successes in eastern Ukraine – CCD

Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine head Andriy Kovalenko has reported on successes of the Defense Forces in eastern Ukraine.

"The Russians, despite the spread of propaganda to the West about their own rapid advance and the "collapse of the front," were hit in the directions where they tried to attack, and were forced to retreat. Even their military commanders acknowledged some of the losses in their positions," Kovalenko said on Telegram on Monday morning.

Tags: #defense #eastern_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

17:35 05.09.2025
Volume of aid to Defense Forces units from Poroshenko Foundation exceeds UAH 7 bln

Volume of aid to Defense Forces units from Poroshenko Foundation exceeds UAH 7 bln

20:51 26.08.2025
Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

18:57 25.08.2025
Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

20:47 22.08.2025
Almost 1,000 veterans work at Ukroboronprom - Smetanin

Almost 1,000 veterans work at Ukroboronprom - Smetanin

20:31 20.08.2025
Ukrainian, Estonian PMs agree on meeting

Ukrainian, Estonian PMs agree on meeting

19:18 18.08.2025
First dpty PM announces launch of grant programs for missiles, explosives

First dpty PM announces launch of grant programs for missiles, explosives

19:21 15.08.2025
Zelenskyy instructs MFA, President's Office to audit work with partners within defense coalitions

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, President's Office to audit work with partners within defense coalitions

20:31 01.08.2025
Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations – Yermak

Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations – Yermak

20:00 01.08.2025
Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

19:15 22.07.2025
The Netherlands ready to make 'significant contribution' to Ukraine's additional air defense

The Netherlands ready to make 'significant contribution' to Ukraine's additional air defense

HOT NEWS

Deep strike missiles hit 60 targets in Russia during August – Syrsky

AFU neutralizes 112 of 142 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

Russia launches massive attack on Ukrainian energy system

NABU accuses ex-MP Ivaniuschenko, Stolitsa Group founder Molchanova of seizing 18 ha of land near Kyiv

Russians advance in Sumy, Luhansk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState

LATEST

Nearly 200 schools offered minority language classes last year

Deep strike missiles hit 60 targets in Russia during August – Syrsky

Death toll of Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 3

Drone attack on Zaporizhia claims 44 victims

AFU takes control of Zarichne in Donetsk region - General Staff

AFU neutralizes 112 of 142 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

Russia launches massive attack on Ukrainian energy system

Зеленский поздравил воинов ГУР с Днем военной разведки

NABU accuses ex-MP Ivaniuschenko, Stolitsa Group founder Molchanova of seizing 18 ha of land near Kyiv

Russians advance in Sumy, Luhansk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState

AD
AD