Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 05.09.2025

Sybiha discusses sanctions against Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine with new head of Dutch MFA

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held a conversation with newly appointed Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel about the importance of reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, and invited him to Ukraine.

“I had a substantive call with my new Dutch colleague, David van Weel. I congratulated him on his appointment and thanked for his personal efforts in scaling up support for Ukraine. I also expressed gratitude for the steadfast Dutch solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression. We discussed the importance of strong security guarantees for Ukraine, the need for tougher sanctions against Russia and accountability for its crime of aggression,” Sybiha said on X Friday.

According to Sybiha, the parties also agreed on further steps to accelerate Ukraine's progress towards EU membership.

"I look forward to Minister van Weel's visit to Kyiv," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

