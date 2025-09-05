Sybiha discusses implementation of mutually beneficial energy and infrastructure projects with head of Slovak MFA

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held a meeting in Uzhgorod with Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, during which, in particular, they discussed the implementation of mutually beneficial energy and infrastructure projects, in particular the creation of a European-standard railway connection between the two countries.

"On the sidelines of the meeting of our leaders in Uzhgorod, I had a meaningful conversation with my Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar. We discussed a number of issues on the bilateral agenda - the implementation of mutually beneficial energy and infrastructure projects, in particular the creation of a European standard railway connection between Uzhgorod and Slovakia and other EU countries," Sybiha wrote on the social network X on Friday.

According to him, the parties also discussed regional energy security and Slovakia's further support for Ukraine, in particular Ukrainian children, within the framework of the Civil Defense Coalition.

"The Ukrainian-Slovak neighborhood is very important not only for our two nations, but also for Europe as a whole. We agreed that Ukraine's accession to the EU would be beneficial for both of our countries and would contribute to long-term peace in Europe. I also shared with my Slovak counterpart Ukraine's vision of ending Russian aggression and emphasized the importance of putting pressure on the aggressor, an immediate ceasefire, and security guarantees for Ukraine," Sybiha summed up the results of the meeting.