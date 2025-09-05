In Kharkiv region three dead, six injured as result of enemy shelling during day

Photo: t.me/synegubov

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces have struck eight settlements in Kharkiv region, said head of the regional military administration Oleh Synegubov.

"In the village of Khotimlya, Starosaltiv community, 45-year-old and 40-year-old men and a 25-year-old woman were killed, men aged 32, 42 and 47 were injured; in the city of Kupiansk, a 60-year-old man was injured; in the village of Pidsredne, Velykoburlutsk community, a 28-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were injured," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also reported that work is underway to restore power supply to residents of Lozova, who were left without power after enemy shelling on the night of September 4.

As of this morning, three-hour connections of subscribers to the power grid are being applied in Lozova, in different districts in turn.

In Blyzniuky community, where people were also left without power the day before due to night shelling, power supply has been fully restored.