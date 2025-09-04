Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:56 04.09.2025

Zelenskyy: We discuss with Trump pressure on Russia to force it to peace

1 min read
European leaders, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with US President Donald Trump the pressure on Russia to force it to end the war.

"Today we spoke with President Trump, we are grateful for the support. We had a long conversation, detailed, about how to push the situation towards peace. We discussed various options, the most important thing is pressure to force an end to the war with strong measures, including economic ones. The key to peace is to deprive the Russian machine, the Russian war machine, of money, deprivation of resources," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

 

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

