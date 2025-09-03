Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:17 03.09.2025

Cabinet initiates fines of up to UAH 51,000 for entering military facilities - MP

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to introduce a fine of up to UAH 51,000 for unauthorized entry into military facilities, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) reported.

As Honcharenko reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday, the government has approved the relevant bill.

According to him, it is proposed to supplement the Code of Administrative Offenses with a new article; establish a fine of from UAH 8,500 to UAH 51,000 (500–3,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) for unauthorized entry into such a facility. In case of repeated violation within a year, a maximum fine is applied. The possibility of confiscation of items used for illegal penetration (for example, machinery or equipment) is allowed. The protocols will be drawn up by the National Police, and the cases will be considered by the courts.

"The goal is to prevent accidental or intentional penetration by unauthorized persons, as military facilities are often potentially dangerous and can become targets of sabotage. Next, this bill should be considered by the parliament," the MP noted.

Tags: #penalties #facility #military

