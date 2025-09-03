Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:04 03.09.2025

URCS team responds to site of Russian UAV attack in Vyshgorod

1 min read
URCS team responds to site of Russian UAV attack in Vyshgorod
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response team in the Kyiv region has joined the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian night UAV attack in Vyshgorod (Kyiv region).

"Volunteers conducted reconnaissance of damaged houses to identify possible victims and provided first psychological aid to local residents," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The rapid response team has deployed an aid station where you can charge gadgets, have a snack, drink tea or water. From 9:00 a.m., tarpaulins and film are being distributed on site for temporary repairs of damaged homes.

As reported, in Vyshgorod at night, the wreckage of a downed UAV caught fire between residential multi-storey buildings. No casualties were reported.

Tags: #vyshgorod #urcs

MORE ABOUT

14:24 02.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region

14:45 01.09.2025
Ukraine – Moldova: Red Cross societies exchange first aid experience

Ukraine – Moldova: Red Cross societies exchange first aid experience

14:58 30.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

19:10 29.08.2025
Reprs of Ukrainian Red Cross Society take part in conference in Singapore

Reprs of Ukrainian Red Cross Society take part in conference in Singapore

09:31 29.08.2025
More than 20 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

More than 20 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

11:40 28.08.2025
URCS provides assistance to victims of Russian airstrike on Kyiv

URCS provides assistance to victims of Russian airstrike on Kyiv

20:47 27.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

15:07 27.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates rehabilitation equipment to Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates rehabilitation equipment to Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital

18:46 25.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross to continue supporting Ukrainian households in preparation for winter

Ukrainian Red Cross to continue supporting Ukrainian households in preparation for winter

12:43 22.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross to provide financial assistance to registered evacuees in Lozova transit centre

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide financial assistance to registered evacuees in Lozova transit centre

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv to discuss 2026 outlook

Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

UK defense minister arrives in Kyiv

We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

LATEST

Shmyhal, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine discuss cooperation, incl in building drones

Shmyhal, NATO Rep in Ukraine discuss long-term support for Ukraine, incl within PURL Program

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry regards Putin's statements on Zaporizhia NPP as purposeful escalation of threat to nuclear safety

Ukroboronprom signs three cooperation agreements on first day of work at MSPO – Smetanin

Rada summons Financial Monitoring Service chief to chamber

Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak

17-year-old boy returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories – Yermak

Russian UAV kills Khmelnytsky region man

Frederiksen meets Zelenskyy to discuss additional support for Ukraine

Healey inspects British Council building in downtown Kyiv destroyed by Russian missiles

AD
AD