URCS team responds to site of Russian UAV attack in Vyshgorod

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response team in the Kyiv region has joined the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian night UAV attack in Vyshgorod (Kyiv region).

"Volunteers conducted reconnaissance of damaged houses to identify possible victims and provided first psychological aid to local residents," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The rapid response team has deployed an aid station where you can charge gadgets, have a snack, drink tea or water. From 9:00 a.m., tarpaulins and film are being distributed on site for temporary repairs of damaged homes.

As reported, in Vyshgorod at night, the wreckage of a downed UAV caught fire between residential multi-storey buildings. No casualties were reported.