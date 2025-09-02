Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:51 02.09.2025

Rescuers from Ukraine at re-certification in Gdansk to confirm their readiness to participate in large-scale intl events

Rescuers from Ukraine at re-certification in Gdansk to confirm their readiness to participate in large-scale intl events
The Ukrainian heavy-class search and rescue team (HUSAR MRC Ukraine) is undergoing external re-certification from September 1 to 5 in accordance with the requirements of international INSARAG standards in Gdansk (Poland), the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

As reported in the SES telegram channel on Tuesday, 67 specialists of the SES of Ukraine must confirm their readiness to participate in the elimination of large-scale consequences of emergencies in accordance with international standards. Such re-certification is carried out once every 5 years.

It is reported that the event is being held in a simulation format, where the team responds to the consequences of a conditional earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 in the "Republic of Novoland". According to the scenario, the epicenter of the earthquake is located near the city of Gdansk, which led to significant destruction of infrastructure and a large number of victims. Ukrainian rescuers must practice mobilization, border crossing and customs procedures; conducting search and rescue operations; using the INSARAG methodology, in particular, coordination with local authorities (LEMA) and other international teams; interaction with international partners.

Currently, the Ukrainian team has established a base camp, conducted reconnaissance, during which it identified locations, and started search and rescue operations.

At all stages, the specialists of the State Emergency Service are evaluated by international classifiers from 9 countries of the world, who provide expert opinions and recommendations.

