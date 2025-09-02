Two pensioners killed in enemy shelling of Kupiansk

The Russian Armed Forces shelled Kupiansk (Kharkiv region), there are casualties among the civilian population - two pensioners were killed.

"Two women, 69 and 63 years old, were killed. The son of one of the women contacted the 102 hotline today. Both local residents died on the spot from their injuries," the communications department of the National Police Headquarters in Kharkiv region reports.

A pretrial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.