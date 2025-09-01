The only way to respond to such lies is pressure on Moscow – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy, commenting on Vladimir Putin's statements at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, has said that the Kremlin leader is "gradually losing his sufficient lying skills."

"Of course, the "insidious West" provoked "poor Russia" to attack its neighbor and commit hundreds of thousands of war crimes. Putin is gradually losing his sufficient lying skills - his monotonous loud statements are becoming more and more boring," Tykhy wrote on the social network X.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that "the only remedy for such lies is pressure on Moscow."

Earlier, media outlets reported that Speaking at the SCO Vladimir Putin again accused the West of allegedly fomenting war in Ukraine, insisting that Moscow's attack was provoked by years of Western provocations.