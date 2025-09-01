Lviv SBU chief confirms working 'Russian trace' version in Parubiy murder

The version of the "Russian trace"in the murder of the people's deputy of the European Solidarity faction Andriy Parubiy is based on information about the possible involvement of the enemy's special services, documentation is currently underway, SBU' Lviv office head Vadym Onyshchenko has said.

"We had evidence of the involvement of the Russian special services... we are documenting this and are taking measures within the framework of criminal proceedings," the head of the he said at a briefing in Lviv on Monday, adding that after obtaining evidence, the relevant information will be made public.

"A war is ongoing in the country... The enemy wants to destabilize society with various insidious cynical actions," Lviv regional police chief Oleksandr Shliakhovsky added.