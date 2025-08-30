Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:41 30.08.2025

Zelenskyy after another night strike by Russia: We count on real actions now

2 min read
Zelenskyy after another night strike by Russia: We count on real actions now

Russia is once again demonstrating its unwillingness to the peace process, the time allocated for preparing a meeting at the level of leaders, Moscow used to prepare new massive strikes, Ukraine is counting on real actions from the world, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We saw the world’s response to the previous strike. But now, as Russia once again shows its utter disregard for words, we count on real action. It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organize new massive attacks," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday, commenting on the Russians' night attack on Ukraine.

"The only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself – banking and energy sanctions. This war won’t stop with political statements alone; real steps are needed. We expect action from the U.S., Europe, and the entire world," Zelenskyy stressed.

According to the president, Volyn, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions were affected by the strike at night. There were many fires, mainly civilian infrastructure was damaged: houses, enterprises. "Russians launched nearly 540 drones, 8 ballistic missiles, and 37 other types of missiles against civilian life," Zelenskyy noted.

"Tragically, as of now, one person is confirmed dead, and dozens are wounded, including children. Once again, it was a regular apartment building," he wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #strike

MORE ABOUT

10:11 28.08.2025
Shelling is Moscow's real response to peace efforts - Maternova

Shelling is Moscow's real response to peace efforts - Maternova

09:58 28.08.2025
Kos condemns latest Russian strike on Kyiv, EU offices in capital

Kos condemns latest Russian strike on Kyiv, EU offices in capital

09:32 28.08.2025
China and Hungary must react, time for new tough sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

China and Hungary must react, time for new tough sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

09:28 28.08.2025
Enemy UAVs damage agricultural enterprises, vehicles in Dnipropetrovsk region - SES

Enemy UAVs damage agricultural enterprises, vehicles in Dnipropetrovsk region - SES

09:07 28.08.2025
Russian strike on Kyiv kills 8, including 1 child – Zelenskyy

Russian strike on Kyiv kills 8, including 1 child – Zelenskyy

09:36 25.08.2025
Russian strikes kill 1, wound 9 in Sumy

Russian strikes kill 1, wound 9 in Sumy

21:00 21.08.2025
The strike on an American factory in Ukraine shows that Putin does not want to end the war, says Poroshenko

The strike on an American factory in Ukraine shows that Putin does not want to end the war, says Poroshenko

18:26 20.08.2025
Enemy strikes market in Kostiantynivka, three people killed, four wounded – authorities

Enemy strikes market in Kostiantynivka, three people killed, four wounded – authorities

11:45 20.08.2025
Russians hit gas distribution station in Odesa region

Russians hit gas distribution station in Odesa region

11:56 19.08.2025
Unexploded cluster munitions found in Kremenchuk after enemy attack – mayor

Unexploded cluster munitions found in Kremenchuk after enemy attack – mayor

HOT NEWS

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

MP Parubiy killed in Lviv – Zelenskyy

In Lviv, circumstances of murder of political figure being established, according to sources, it is Andriy Parubiy

Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people

LATEST

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to Russia’s night combined attack increases to 29 people

Ukraine’s Air Force: 548 targets out of 582 shot down or jammed last night

Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

According to decision of US State Dept, Ukraine may receive satellite communication services for $150 mln

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

US State Dept approves possible sale of Patriot support systems to Ukraine for $179.1 mln

European Solidarity demands from authorities transparent investigation into murder of Parubiy

Ukraine receives eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system from Germany

France, Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets after massive Russian air strikes

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

AD
AD