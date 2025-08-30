Zelenskyy after another night strike by Russia: We count on real actions now

Russia is once again demonstrating its unwillingness to the peace process, the time allocated for preparing a meeting at the level of leaders, Moscow used to prepare new massive strikes, Ukraine is counting on real actions from the world, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We saw the world’s response to the previous strike. But now, as Russia once again shows its utter disregard for words, we count on real action. It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organize new massive attacks," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday, commenting on the Russians' night attack on Ukraine.

"The only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself – banking and energy sanctions. This war won’t stop with political statements alone; real steps are needed. We expect action from the U.S., Europe, and the entire world," Zelenskyy stressed.

According to the president, Volyn, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions were affected by the strike at night. There were many fires, mainly civilian infrastructure was damaged: houses, enterprises. "Russians launched nearly 540 drones, 8 ballistic missiles, and 37 other types of missiles against civilian life," Zelenskyy noted.

"Tragically, as of now, one person is confirmed dead, and dozens are wounded, including children. Once again, it was a regular apartment building," he wrote on Telegram.