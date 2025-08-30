US State Dept approves possible sale of Patriot support systems to Ukraine for $179.1 mln

The US State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to the Government of Ukraine to support the Patriot air defense system and related equipment for an estimated $179.1 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) website said.

As part of the potential sale, Ukraine will be able to purchase classified and open-source spare parts, maintenance, system and kit modifications, software, test and communications equipment, integration services, training, engineering and logistics support, and other related logistics and program support elements.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has completed the necessary certification and notified Congress.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the report notes.

The DSCA said the sale would "improve Ukraine’s ability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability."

The prime contractors for the deal will be RTX Corporation (Arlington, Virginia) and Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, Maryland). The DSCA said any compensation arrangements will be determined during negotiations between the buyer and the contractor.

The potential sale would involve approximately five U.S. government representatives and fifteen contractor representatives to support training and periodic meetings at U.S. European Command.

The DSCA said the sale would not negatively impact U.S. defense readiness or alter the underlying military balance in the region.