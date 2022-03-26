Economy

11:11 26.03.2022

NBU 'net' sale increases to $352.7 mln, EUR 241.7 mln this week

In the week from March 21 to March 25, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) again sold more currencies than it bought: dollars by $352.7 million, euros by EUR 241.7 million, while a week earlier "net" sales amounted to $188.2 million and EUR 321.7 million.

According to the NBU website, last week it bought only $3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million, while their sale amounted to $356.15 million and EUR 246.23 million.

As reported, in the first week and a half after the war started by Russia on February 24, the "net" purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank amounted to $690.3 million and EUR 20 million, since the ban on the purchase of foreign currency had just been introduced, and the list of critical imports had not yet been significantly expanded.

Tags: #nbu #sale #war
