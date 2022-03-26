NBU 'net' sale increases to $352.7 mln, EUR 241.7 mln this week

In the week from March 21 to March 25, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) again sold more currencies than it bought: dollars by $352.7 million, euros by EUR 241.7 million, while a week earlier "net" sales amounted to $188.2 million and EUR 321.7 million.

According to the NBU website, last week it bought only $3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million, while their sale amounted to $356.15 million and EUR 246.23 million.

As reported, in the first week and a half after the war started by Russia on February 24, the "net" purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank amounted to $690.3 million and EUR 20 million, since the ban on the purchase of foreign currency had just been introduced, and the list of critical imports had not yet been significantly expanded.