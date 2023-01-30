Economy

Ukrnafta launches its own fuel card

PJSC Ukrnafta has launched its own fuel card, its mass release is being prepared since February, the company's press service reported on Monday.

According to it, at first it will be provided to the military, consumers of critical infrastructure and legal entities, later to the population.

"The Ukrnafta card makes it possible to purchase a predicted amount of high-quality fuel for the day, month or year ahead. It can also be used to quickly change these volumes depending on the need," the company said.

In addition, along with the fuel card, it is planned to issue its own scratch cards (coupons).

"From now on, Ukrnafta will be able to provide prepaid fuel sales services, regardless of third parties, which will make the service and maintenance of such programs more sustainable and reliable," Serhiy Koretsky, director of the company, said.

Ukrnafta also notified customers who purchased scratch cards from Ukrnafta-Snab LLC that it continues negotiations with Avias/Energy fuel program issuers to fulfill obligations to service their scratch cards.

"Hopefully, the situation will be resolved in the near future," the message says.

Ukrnafta owns 85 special permits for hydrocarbon production. It has 1,791 oil and 147 gas wells on its balance sheet. The company owns 537 gas stations, of which 449 are operating as of the end of December 2022. The rest are either damaged as a result of hostilities or are located in temporarily occupied territories.

