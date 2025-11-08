Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:25 08.11.2025

Zelenskyy: We work with partners to buy additional Patriots

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian massive airstrike on the night before Saturday "brazen" and "in many ways a demonstrative strike," and stated that the country is working with partners, including the United States, to acquire additional Patriot air defense systems.

"Restoration work is ongoing after the night strike. It was a massive attack – many ballistic missiles, at least 25 ballistic missiles, as well as aeroballistic and cruise missiles, and more than 450 drones of various types. Very brazen, in many ways a demonstrative strike," he said in a statement published on Telegram.

