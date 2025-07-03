Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:25 03.07.2025

Car sales in Ukraine increase by 23% in June, almost equal to last year's in 6 months

 Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine in June increased by 23% compared to the same month last year – to 6,217 units, the Federation of Employers of Automotive Industry reports, citing data from Auto-Consulting.

"This allowed the car market to almost catch up with the results of the first half of 2024 (-0.95%) in six months and to offset the market decline at the beginning of the year and in the spring. The car market has finally entered a positive track," the union's website says.

However, compared to May of this year, sales in June fell by 9.3%.

According to the data provided, in January-June 33,773 passenger cars were sold in Ukraine.

The first six places in the market have not changed compared to May: Toyota is in the lead with sales of 887 cars (4% more than in June 2024, but 20% less than in May 2025), the second is the Volkswagen brand, whose sales in June more than doubled compared to June 2024 - to 557 units, and Renault was third with 547 cars (+32%).

The fourth place is occupied by Skoda, which in June increased sales by 69% compared to June last year - 454 units, BYD has already firmly established itself in fifth place thanks to the import of electric cars (453 units), and Hyundai became sixth (284 cars and an increase of 73% compared to June last year).

Zeekr also increased its influence - now these Chinese electric cars are in seventh place on the Ukrainian market and are ahead of all premium brands in terms of sales.

"It was the import of electric cars from China that ensured Honda's eighth place in June, and contributed to the popularity of many other cars," the association reports, according to Auto-Consulting.

There is also a high demand for German premium cars. BMW is in the lead here (257 cars - 53% less than in June 2024), and next to it is Audi with 233 cars (+47%). Both German brands took 9th and 10th place in the Ukrainian market in June.

The association also cites Auto-Consulting statistics on sales of commercial vehicles, according to which in June they decreased by 9% to June 2024, amounting to 637 units, and in the first half of the year - by 4.6% to the same period last year, to 3,856 units.

Thus, in the overall market of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, the share of LCV in June was 9.3% (last year - 12.2%), and in half a year - 10.2% (10.6%).

In this segment, the best result in June was achieved by Citroen, whose sales increased by 62% to May 2025, but decreased by 40% to June 2024 - to 146 units. Renault came in second with sales of 80 cars (57% less than in June 2024), Peugeot came in third with 70 cars compared to 27 last year.

At the same time, according to the results of the first half of the year, Renault is in the lead with a market share of 16.55% and sales of 638 cars (a drop of 58% compared to the same period last year), followed by Citroen - 522 units (-15%) and Ford - 458 units (+87%).

Tags: #sale #ukraine #car

20:48 03.07.2025
President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

20:46 03.07.2025
Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

19:58 03.07.2025
Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

19:48 03.07.2025
Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

19:48 03.07.2025
Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

19:43 03.07.2025
USA and Ukraine working on arranging phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump

19:32 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

19:27 03.07.2025
Ukraine signs joint production document with USA – Zelenskyy

19:18 03.07.2025
Ukraine to be ready to open other clusters of EU accession talks later this year – Zelenskyy

16:46 03.07.2025
Ceremonial reception on the occasion of Slovenia's Independence Day held in Kyiv

