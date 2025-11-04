Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:53 04.11.2025

Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.bloomberg.com

Germany recently transferred two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

During the EU enlargement summit on Tuesday, he noted that Russia has not been successful on the battlefield, which is why Putin has resorted to energy terrorism. Without the support of European leaders, Ukraine will have an incredibly difficult time.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Germany. They recently provided us with two Patriot systems, and we are currently mastering their operation," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #germany #patriot

MORE ABOUT

13:17 04.11.2025
Germany extradites suspect in UAH 100 million nuclear facility embezzlement case - SAPO

Germany extradites suspect in UAH 100 million nuclear facility embezzlement case - SAPO

09:46 03.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives additional Patriot missile defense systems

Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives additional Patriot missile defense systems

18:33 29.10.2025
Germany hands over suspect in production and sale of psychotropic drugs to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies – ​​PGO

Germany hands over suspect in production and sale of psychotropic drugs to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies – ​​PGO

09:30 28.10.2025
USA grants Germany reprieve from sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary – media

USA grants Germany reprieve from sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary – media

16:45 25.10.2025
German Economy Minister assures of assistance to Ukrainians on eve of winter, reminds Patriots are 'on way'

German Economy Minister assures of assistance to Ukrainians on eve of winter, reminds Patriots are 'on way'

16:10 25.10.2025
German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

15:35 25.10.2025
Germany's contribution to Energy Support Fund is EUR 450 mln – Reiche

Germany's contribution to Energy Support Fund is EUR 450 mln – Reiche

14:10 24.10.2025
Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

15:25 17.10.2025
Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

15:14 13.10.2025
Defense support and financial assistance are focus of Stefanchuk's visit to Germany

Defense support and financial assistance are focus of Stefanchuk's visit to Germany

HOT NEWS

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

Ukraine ready for negotiation clusters by end of November – Kos

LATEST

Rada approves bill on localization requirements for civilian goods in defense procurement at first reading

European Solidarity calls on Rada, Cabinet to discuss European Commission's report, take it into account

Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

Parties have 30 days to file appeal in case of former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Rada passes first reading of bills on preferential regime for industrial investment

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

AD
AD