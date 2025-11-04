Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.bloomberg.com

Germany recently transferred two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

During the EU enlargement summit on Tuesday, he noted that Russia has not been successful on the battlefield, which is why Putin has resorted to energy terrorism. Without the support of European leaders, Ukraine will have an incredibly difficult time.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Germany. They recently provided us with two Patriot systems, and we are currently mastering their operation," Zelenskyy said.