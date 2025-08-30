USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

Photo: Unsplash

Recent attacks by Russian drones and missiles on Ukraine, which led to numerous civilian casualties and damage to the offices of the EU Delegation and the British Council, call into question the seriousness of Russia's desire for peace, said Acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the US to the UN John Kelley.

"The latest drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties and damage to residential areas, the offices of the EU delegation in Kyiv, and the building which houses the British Council, cast doubt on the seriousness of Russia’s desire for peace. These strikes on civilian areas must stop immediately. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Russia must decide now to move toward peace," he said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on "Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine" in New York on Friday.

"In recent weeks, the United States has undertaken exceptional efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. President Trump met face-to-face with Russian President Putin in Alaska on August 15, the first summit-level meeting between our countries since Russia launched its invasion more than three and a half years ago. President Trump then hosted Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and seven other European leaders at the White House on August 18 to build on the progress made at the Alaska summit," the US representative said.

"The leaders of Russia and Ukraine must agree to meet bilaterally. President Trump has warned of further economic measures that the United States could take if Russia instead chooses to continue this war, measures which could have far-reaching impact on Russia’s future economic prosperity. The United States calls on the Russian Federation to avoid these consequences by stopping the violence and engaging constructively to end the war," Kelley said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that at the request of Ukraine, supported by its partners, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Friday, August 29. The meeting is taking place in response to the latest deadly wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

On Friday, units of the State Emergency Service eliminated the consequences of the night shelling of Kyiv on the night of August 28, which killed 25 people, including four children.