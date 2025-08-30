In Lviv, circumstances of murder of political figure being established, according to sources, it is Andriy Parubiy

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the murder of a public and political figure in Lviv, it is Andriy Parubiy, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, sources in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, at about noon, 102 received a report of a shooting in the Sykhiv district of Lviv. As a result of the injuries received, the victim died on the spot. It has been established that the deceased is a well-known public and political figure born in 1971," the National Police said on Telegram on Saturday.