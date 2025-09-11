Petition to award Parubiy title of Hero of Ukraine gains 25,000 votes

The petition to award Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine https://petition.president.gov.ua/petition/252428 has gained over 25,000 signatures.

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko appealed to President of Ukraine Zelenskyy with an appeal to immediately make a corresponding decision, the political force said on their website.

"The petition has already crossed the necessary threshold. I urge you to make a decision as soon as possible. Eternal memory to Andriy," the politician emphasized.

Poroshenko emphasized Parubiy's historical contribution, in particular his role in the Revolution of Dignity, the establishment of the Maidan self-defense, as well as his activities as Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in 2016–2019.

"It hurts to write ‘posthumously.’ But we are obliged to note at the highest level the statesman who held a pro-Ukrainian course all his life and worked for the security and prosperity of the state," he leader of European Solidarity said.

"Andriy was number two on the list of European Solidarity" For us, it was not only a political position - it was recognition of his contribution, authority and weight among Ukrainians," recalled Petro Poroshenko.