19:31 09.09.2025

Trump says FBI investigating murder of Ukrainian Zarutska

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump reposted a story from the conservative news portal The Western Journal, which said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the high-profile murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed that the agency has been probing the brutal stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte train since the incident unfolded, urging the public to ‘stay tuned’ for developments in the high-profile case,” Trump said on X.

As reported Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Zarutska's murder by saying he would "know all about it by tomorrow morning," he said on Fox News. Trump later promised to investigate the brutal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on a train in Charlotte when speaking at the Museum of the Bible, calling attention to the mayor's refusal to convict the killer and promising federal action to address the senseless situation.

As reported, on August 26, a homeless man killed a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee in the American city of Charlotte. She received multiple stab wounds and died at a public transportation stop. A charge of first-degree murder was brought against 34-year-old homeless man Decarlos Brown Jr. Police have not released information about what led to the fatal stabbing. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

