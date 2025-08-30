Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:05 30.08.2025

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people

1 min read
Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people
Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

The number of victims in Zaporizhia due to an enemy attack at night has increased to 25 people, emergency and rescue operations have been completed, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhia at the sites of enemy strikes: the number of wounded has increased to 25 people, one person died," the SES said in a telegram message on Saturday.

According to the SES, eight people were hospitalized - among them three children: a 9-year-old and 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. SES units rescued six people, including one child. The number of victims is being specified.

Rescuers extinguished fires in apartments on the third floors of two five-story residential buildings, with an area of ​​230 sq m, as well as fires in five residential buildings, a service station and a cafe, with a total area of ​​550 sq m. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 26 citizens, including three children.

Tags: #injured #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

16:52 30.08.2025
Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to Russia’s night combined attack increases to 29 people

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to Russia’s night combined attack increases to 29 people

14:58 30.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

12:25 30.08.2025
Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

12:52 28.08.2025
Road accident in Kirovograd region kills 6, including child - SES

Road accident in Kirovograd region kills 6, including child - SES

12:25 28.08.2025
68-year-old resident of frontline Zaporizhia village nabbed for planting explosives for Russia

68-year-old resident of frontline Zaporizhia village nabbed for planting explosives for Russia

09:22 28.08.2025
Russian latest attack injures at least 1 person in Kyiv region – National Police

Russian latest attack injures at least 1 person in Kyiv region – National Police

15:07 27.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates rehabilitation equipment to Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates rehabilitation equipment to Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital

09:16 19.08.2025
Russian airstrike on Ruska Lozova injures 3 civilians – prosecutors

Russian airstrike on Ruska Lozova injures 3 civilians – prosecutors

09:13 19.08.2025
Russian attack injures 4 in Kharkiv region – Losova mayor

Russian attack injures 4 in Kharkiv region – Losova mayor

19:40 18.08.2025
Number of wounded in Zaporizhia grows to 33 - regional administration

Number of wounded in Zaporizhia grows to 33 - regional administration

HOT NEWS

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

MP Parubiy killed in Lviv – Zelenskyy

In Lviv, circumstances of murder of political figure being established, according to sources, it is Andriy Parubiy

Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack on night of Aug 28 rises to 25 people

LATEST

Zelenskyy after another night strike by Russia: We count on real actions now

Ukraine’s Air Force: 548 targets out of 582 shot down or jammed last night

Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

According to decision of US State Dept, Ukraine may receive satellite communication services for $150 mln

US State Dept approves possible sale of Patriot support systems to Ukraine for $179.1 mln

European Solidarity demands from authorities transparent investigation into murder of Parubiy

Ukraine receives eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system from Germany

France, Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets after massive Russian air strikes

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

MP Parubiy killed in Lviv – Zelenskyy

AD
AD