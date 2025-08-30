Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people

Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

The number of victims in Zaporizhia due to an enemy attack at night has increased to 25 people, emergency and rescue operations have been completed, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhia at the sites of enemy strikes: the number of wounded has increased to 25 people, one person died," the SES said in a telegram message on Saturday.

According to the SES, eight people were hospitalized - among them three children: a 9-year-old and 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. SES units rescued six people, including one child. The number of victims is being specified.

Rescuers extinguished fires in apartments on the third floors of two five-story residential buildings, with an area of ​​230 sq m, as well as fires in five residential buildings, a service station and a cafe, with a total area of ​​550 sq m. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 26 citizens, including three children.