Ukraine to organize European track on security guarantees next week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will organize a European track on security guarantees at the level of leaders next week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Next week, a European track. I think we will organize it at the level of leaders, because some points need to be made regarding security guarantees. I want us to follow the same path, understand each other. Therefore, I think we will have several meetings at different venues," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

The head of state spoke about plans to discuss security guarantees with leaders in the format of NATO's Article 5.

According to him, this week the Ukrainian team is working in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Switzerland and the USA. A briefing on work in these countries will be held on Saturday evening.