Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 29.08.2025

Block on security guarantees in form of weapons for army to consist of three tracks – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Block on security guarantees in form of weapons for army to consist of three tracks – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

One of the blocks of security guarantees is weapons for the army, it consists of three tracks: domestic, European production, and American weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The first track is our domestic production. Drones, technologies, etc. The second track is European production. Air defense, artillery, etc. The third track is American weapons. American weapons are a corridor called PURL, which is financed through NATO," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

According to him, other security guarantees are financing the army, security guarantees in the format of Article 5 of NATO, as well as sanctions and Russian assets that can be used to restore Ukraine.

Tags: #security_guarantees

MORE ABOUT

15:43 29.08.2025
Ukraine to organize European track on security guarantees next week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to organize European track on security guarantees next week – Zelenskyy

17:02 28.08.2025
Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

12:02 27.08.2025
Time to organize format for leaders to talk about security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Time to organize format for leaders to talk about security guarantees - Zelenskyy

12:13 26.08.2025
Sybiha explains to Rubio, European FMs Ukraine's position on security guarantees

Sybiha explains to Rubio, European FMs Ukraine's position on security guarantees

11:47 26.08.2025
Wadephul: Putin must prove to the world that he is ready to end the war against Ukraine

Wadephul: Putin must prove to the world that he is ready to end the war against Ukraine

17:09 25.08.2025
Germany supports providing Ukraine with security guarantees close to level of NATO membership

Germany supports providing Ukraine with security guarantees close to level of NATO membership

17:15 23.08.2025
Dragone: Issue of security guarantees and contingents of allied countries on territory of Ukraine is still ‘in its infancy’

Dragone: Issue of security guarantees and contingents of allied countries on territory of Ukraine is still ‘in its infancy’

17:25 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are key to ensuring next generations of Ukrainians do not have war

Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are key to ensuring next generations of Ukrainians do not have war

16:51 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy: After infrastructure of security guarantees written out, we to understand who and how can help

Zelenskyy: After infrastructure of security guarantees written out, we to understand who and how can help

15:29 22.08.2025
Rutte: Security guarantees for Ukraine to consist of two levels

Rutte: Security guarantees for Ukraine to consist of two levels

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack on night of Aug 28 rises to 25 people

Yermak in USA invites Witkoff to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian delegation begins visit to USA

Situation in Pokrovsk axis remains most serious – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some expected and some unexpected countries are ready to send their contingent to Ukraine

LATEST

Almost 240,000 people still need evacuation in Ukraine – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy and Costa discuss security guarantees, financing Ukrainian drone production, agree to meet

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack on night of Aug 28 rises to 25 people

Reprs of Ukrainian Red Cross Society take part in conference in Singapore

Belgium to increase its contribution to PURL by EUR 100 mln this year

Swedish Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador in Stockholm, expresses protest

Trump cancels $1.5 mln in aid to promote paintings by Ukrainian women

Yermak in USA invites Witkoff to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian delegation begins visit to USA

Situation in Pokrovsk axis remains most serious – Zelenskyy

AD
AD