Block on security guarantees in form of weapons for army to consist of three tracks – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

One of the blocks of security guarantees is weapons for the army, it consists of three tracks: domestic, European production, and American weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The first track is our domestic production. Drones, technologies, etc. The second track is European production. Air defense, artillery, etc. The third track is American weapons. American weapons are a corridor called PURL, which is financed through NATO," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

According to him, other security guarantees are financing the army, security guarantees in the format of Article 5 of NATO, as well as sanctions and Russian assets that can be used to restore Ukraine.