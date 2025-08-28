Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:46 28.08.2025

US Embassy after Kyiv strikes: Trump makes it clear that both sides must reach negotiated solution

1 min read
The US Embassy in Ukraine called the Russian strikes on Kyiv on Thursday night unacceptable and recalled the words of US President Donald Trump about the obligation of both sides to make efforts to reach a negotiated solution.

"Last night, Russian strikes on Kyiv again hit civilian targets, in particular Ukrainian homes and the buildings housing the EU Delegation and the British Council. Attacks on civilian targets are unacceptable and must stop immediately. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Regarding this war, President Trump has been clear: the killing must stop and both sides must work to reach a negotiated solution," the Embassy said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

As reported, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine, in particular Kyiv, with drones and missiles at night. According to the latest data, 19 people were killed in Kyiv, including four children. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the consequences of the Russian attack are recorded at more than 33 locations in 10 districts of Kyiv.

