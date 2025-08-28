Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 28.08.2025

Ukrainian MFA calls on its partners to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA calls on its partners to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Maryana Betsa called on foreign countries to recognize the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide.

"The issue of Crimea is central to Russian aggression. At the same time, it is also important to recognize the deportation of the Crimean Tatars as genocide. This is very important because it is also about crimes and about restoring justice," she said at the 4th International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimean Platform in Kyiv on Thursday.

Betsa thanked her partners, especially parliamentarians from Poland, Estonia, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, for the relevant decisions recognizing Stalin’s deportation as genocide of the Crimean Tatar people.

Tags: #tatars #mfa #crimea

MORE ABOUT

20:38 28.08.2025
Ukrainian MFA notes importance of ceasefire: otherwise it’s very difficult to open the way to diplomacy

Ukrainian MFA notes importance of ceasefire: otherwise it’s very difficult to open the way to diplomacy

20:16 28.08.2025
Israeli MFA expresses condolences over Russian attack on Kyiv

Israeli MFA expresses condolences over Russian attack on Kyiv

19:27 28.08.2025
Hungarian Ambassador receives protest note in response to Hungary's discrimination of Hungarian minority in Ukraine – Sybiha

Hungarian Ambassador receives protest note in response to Hungary's discrimination of Hungarian minority in Ukraine – Sybiha

11:59 26.08.2025
Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

10:50 26.08.2025
MFA: Ukrainian World Congress raises over $75 mln in aid for AFU

MFA: Ukrainian World Congress raises over $75 mln in aid for AFU

15:31 18.08.2025
Govt plans to expand MFA’s powers to coordinate sanctions policy - draft govt action program

Govt plans to expand MFA’s powers to coordinate sanctions policy - draft govt action program

21:02 11.08.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine

Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine

19:12 11.08.2025
Ukrainian and Estonian FMs discuss importance of European unity for global stability

Ukrainian and Estonian FMs discuss importance of European unity for global stability

16:32 08.08.2025
Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

17:52 07.08.2025
MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

Nineteen killed in Kyiv

Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

Zelenskyy instructs MFA to clarify all facts regarding Hungary's decision to ban entry for serviceman

LATEST

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won’t take place

Zelenskyy: Türkiye ready to join security guarantees, particularly in Black Sea, studying how to do this

Interpipe jointly with Dnipro authorities involves 13,000 schoolchildren, students in technical education ecosystem

Overnight shelling of Kyiv strengthens Canada's resolve to help end war in Ukraine by providing it with security guarantees

US Embassy after Kyiv strikes: Trump makes it clear that both sides must reach negotiated solution

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

OSCE rep on freedom of media: No security without media freedom

Poroshenko calls decision to recognize UOC (MP) as affiliated with ROC belated but correct

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

AD
AD