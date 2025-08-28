Ukrainian MFA calls on its partners to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Maryana Betsa called on foreign countries to recognize the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide.

"The issue of Crimea is central to Russian aggression. At the same time, it is also important to recognize the deportation of the Crimean Tatars as genocide. This is very important because it is also about crimes and about restoring justice," she said at the 4th International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimean Platform in Kyiv on Thursday.

Betsa thanked her partners, especially parliamentarians from Poland, Estonia, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, for the relevant decisions recognizing Stalin’s deportation as genocide of the Crimean Tatar people.