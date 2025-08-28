Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:32 28.08.2025

In less than a week, SBU destroys 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare and radar systems

In just four days of this week, special forces from the SBU Special Operations Center "A" destroyed 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems, the Ukrainian special service reports.

"The total cost of this equipment on the domestic Russian market alone is more than $250 million, and for export it is 2.5 times more expensive," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

Tags: #sbu

