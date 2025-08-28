Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump the Russian overnight attack on Kyiv, which damaged the EU Delegation building, and noted that "Putin come the negotiating table" and that Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into a "steel porcupine."

“Just spoke with President Zelenskyy. Then President Donald Trump, following the massive strike on Kyiv which also hit our EU offices. Putin must come to the negotiating table. We must secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with firm and credible security guarantees that will turn the country into a steel porcupine,” von der Leyen said on X.

She also noted that “Europe will fully play its part.”

“Our defence instrument SAFE, for example, will be important to strengthening the brave Ukrainian armed forces,” Leyen added.