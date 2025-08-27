Nash Krai party announces its self-dissolution, all party funds being donated to AFU

The political party Nash Krai at an extraordinary congress decided to dissolve itself, despite a court decision on the legality of its activities, explaining it by its unwillingness to participate in political strife during the war, the official website of the political force reports.

"The Nash Krai party defended its honor and right to operate in courts of all instances, and the Supreme Court of Ukraine recognized the pro-Ukrainian position of the party and put an end to attempts to destroy it. At the same time, the extraordinary 40th congress of the political party Nash Krai made a decision to dissolve the party on its own," the appeal supported by the congress says.

According to the party co-chairman Oleksandr Mazurchak, all funds from the party accounts – about UAH 1 million - will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The party reported that the decision to disband itself was made for a number of reasons, primarily because many party members are currently serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and are volunteers.

In addition, the party noted that, despite the victory in the courts, it suffered critical reputational damage. "We regard this attack as purely a search for ‘hype’ by officials and an attempt to curry favor. During a war, we consider it unacceptable to participate in political strife that divides the country.

“We must fight only with the enemy - Russia," noted Nash Krai.

The party also considers it unacceptable for a few traitors or collaborators to cast a shadow of mistrust on the entire organization, in which 926 party members went to the front as volunteers, and thousands work as volunteers. "The heroes who fight at the front should receive awards and honors, and the collaborators should receive prison terms. We are sure that responsibility for treason or collaboration should be personal. In any political force there may be people who have chosen the path of treason, and they should be punished as they deserve," Nash Krai emphasizes.

Addressing party members and supporters, Nash Krai called on everyone to continue to honestly fulfill their duties until the next elections, to always adhere to a pro-Ukrainian position, to be statists and to protect the interests of their communities.

It was previously reported that on July 1, 2025, the Supreme Court issued a ruling on the legality of the activities of the Nash Krai party and the illegality of attempts to ban it. The accusations against the party due to its allegedly pro-Russian and anti-state position were recognized by the court as unfounded and illegal in both the spirit and the letter of the law.