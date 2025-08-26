Parliamentary network United for Ukraine calls on EU to open first negotiation cluster with Ukraine in early Sept

Photo: https://comeuroint.rada.gov.ua/

The delegation of the global parliamentary network United for Ukraine (United4Ukraine) called on the European Union to open the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to the EU in early September.

"The delegation of the global parliamentary network United4Ukraine... published a statement in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people... In the document, the members... raised the issue of Ukraine's European integration. They called for the opening of the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to the EU in early September. Next, to continue working so that by the end of this year, Ukraine meets all the conditions and begins membership negotiations, and by January 1, 2030, it becomes a full-fledged member of the EU," the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European Integration of Ukraine into the EU reported on its website on Tuesday.

The United4Ukraine parliamentarians also called on NATO member states to confirm Ukraine’s NATO membership roadmap with a clear timeline and stressed that NATO member states should significantly increase defense spending and strategically invest in strengthening Ukraine.

The signatories of the statement believe that parliaments around the world should urgently adopt resolutions stating that the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia can never be recognized, either de jure or de facto, and that no restrictions on Ukraine’s sovereignty, domestic or foreign policy, including its right to choose alliances, should be accepted.

The parliamentarians also called on the Ukrainian authorities to strengthen national cohesion and democracy, support political and media pluralism, constructive dialogue and democratic principles.

As reported, a delegation of the United4Ukraine parliamentary network, consisting of members of the foreign affairs, defense, and European affairs committees of the parliaments of the EU and NATO countries, representatives of the European Parliament and the Council of Europe, visited Kyiv on August 24-25.