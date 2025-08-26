Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/petroporoshenko

Increased pressure on the Russian Federation to cease fire and establish peace was discussed by MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko during a meeting with Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Mark Pritchard, the political party reported on its website on Tuesday.

"We had a detailed exchange of opinions regarding the latest international efforts aimed at ending the fire and restoring peace. I emphasized that until the process is completed, we should adhere to the principle of ‘nothing is agreed upon until everything is agreed upon.’ Ukrainians, more than anyone, want peace, but not at the expense of the interests of our state," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

He also stressed that "in order for Russia to clearly understand the price of abandoning the search for peace, a specific Plan B must be developed today."

"Considerable attention was also paid to the challenges to democracy and fundamental freedoms in times of war, in particular the rule of law, multi-party parliamentarism, freedom of the media and the rights of the opposition," Poroshenko noted, thanking Pritchard for his support of Ukraine.