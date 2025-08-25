Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 25.08.2025

Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

2 min read
Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre near a high-rise building in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv that was destroyed by a Russian missile and told him about the progress of the rescue operation.

"Today in Kyiv, near a multi-story building destroyed by a Russian missile, I met with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. The attention of millions was riveted to the rescue operation, which lasted more than 30 hours. Today, our partners saw the scale of the tragedy with their own eyes and honored the memory of the 29 people who died, including children. I told the Prime Minister about the progress of the operation: the search for victims, the difficult stages of unblocking from under heavy rubble, dismantling emergency structures. This was a titanic work of rescuers, which earned deep respect from the Norwegian delegation," he wrote on Telegram.

Klymenko thanked Norway for its ongoing support. "About 200 units of equipment have already been transferred to the State Emergency Service alone: ​​from firefighting equipment to boats and launches. This assistance saves Ukrainian lives every day," he summed up.

As reported, as a result of the strike carried out by the Russians on the night of July 31, five children were killed in Kyiv, the youngest child was two years old, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In total 31 people died in Kyiv that night.

Tags: #interior_ministry #norway

MORE ABOUT

18:57 25.08.2025
Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

13:37 25.08.2025
Norwegian Prime Minister proposes $8.5 bln in aid to Ukraine in 2026

Norwegian Prime Minister proposes $8.5 bln in aid to Ukraine in 2026

19:14 19.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM agree to meet soon

Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM agree to meet soon

10:24 25.07.2025
Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

20:36 23.07.2025
Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

11:15 22.07.2025
Norway ready to financially support Germany's initiative to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Norway ready to financially support Germany's initiative to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

18:32 11.07.2025
Norway joins Tallinn Mechanism, plans to invest over UAH 100 mln in Ukraine's cyber resilience – Fedorov

Norway joins Tallinn Mechanism, plans to invest over UAH 100 mln in Ukraine's cyber resilience – Fedorov

20:03 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

17:52 05.06.2025
Umerov, his Norwegian counterpart discuss joint projects in field of UAVs

Umerov, his Norwegian counterpart discuss joint projects in field of UAVs

19:54 03.06.2025
Shmyhal, Stoltenberg discuss military aid to Ukraine

Shmyhal, Stoltenberg discuss military aid to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

LATEST

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

AD
AD