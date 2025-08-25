Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre near a high-rise building in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv that was destroyed by a Russian missile and told him about the progress of the rescue operation.

"Today in Kyiv, near a multi-story building destroyed by a Russian missile, I met with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. The attention of millions was riveted to the rescue operation, which lasted more than 30 hours. Today, our partners saw the scale of the tragedy with their own eyes and honored the memory of the 29 people who died, including children. I told the Prime Minister about the progress of the operation: the search for victims, the difficult stages of unblocking from under heavy rubble, dismantling emergency structures. This was a titanic work of rescuers, which earned deep respect from the Norwegian delegation," he wrote on Telegram.

Klymenko thanked Norway for its ongoing support. "About 200 units of equipment have already been transferred to the State Emergency Service alone: ​​from firefighting equipment to boats and launches. This assistance saves Ukrainian lives every day," he summed up.

As reported, as a result of the strike carried out by the Russians on the night of July 31, five children were killed in Kyiv, the youngest child was two years old, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In total 31 people died in Kyiv that night.