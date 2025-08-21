Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

The Russian occupiers struck the plant of the U.S. company FLEX in the city of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, deliberately, as if it were the U.S. property, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The Russians knew exactly where they were hitting, and it was a missile strike. We believe that it was a targeted strike specifically on American property here, in Ukraine, on American investments. A very demonstrative strike, like this entire massive attack – just when the world expects a clear answer from the Russians – an answer regarding the negotiations to end the war," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Thursday.

The head of state said the enterprise that was hit produces household electrical appliances, "nothing military."

He also said that Vladimir Putin is now trying to avoid meeting with him as a prerequisite for a further trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, and is trying to continue the war.

"Now the signals from Russia are simply, to be honest, indecent. They are trying to get away from the need to hold a meeting. They do not want to end this war. They continue massive attacks against Ukraine and very tough assaults on the front. And they are also launching missiles at an American enterprise – as well as at many other absolutely civilian targets of ours," Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that Russian drones also fly into the territory of Poland and Lithuania, calling these incidents very unpleasant and not accidental. "This is the impudence of the Russians. We expect that the reaction of our partners will be principled," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the Russian occupiers struck the plant of the U.S. company FLEX in Mukachevo at night. The city was under attack by the Russian army for the first time during the full-scale invasion. Thanks to the elaborate air raid response measures, all 600 workers on duty at the time were able to get to shelters in time, saving their lives. A total of 19 people, aged 22 to 63, were reported injured. After examination, six citizens remained in hospital, one of whom is in serious condition.