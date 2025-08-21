Prices for over-the-counter medicines not included in National List to be subject to declaration in National Catalogue without approval of separate list

Prices for all over-the-counter medicines not included in the National List will be subject to declaration in the National Catalogue without approval of a separate list.

According to the Ministry of Health, the government has made relevant changes to the procedure for referencing prices for medicines and the procedure for declaring prices in the National Catalogue.

The Ministry of Health notes that a preliminary analysis conducted by the State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine showed the lack of sufficient data on prices in reference countries for most over-the-counter medicines not included in the National List, so the requirement to calculate maximum reference prices for such medicines has been canceled.

"The introduced changes will allow manufacturers and importers to use clear and effective declaration rules, and consumers to have continuous access to the necessary medicines," the ministry said.

The National Catalogue of Prices for Medicines is a register of maximum wholesale prices of manufacturers or importers, in which manufacturers and importers are obliged to declare maximum wholesale prices for medicines. In parallel, a system of referencing prices for medicines operates, which is based on comparing prices with the markets of eight European countries – Poland, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria. The catalogue currently includes more than 5,800 items.