Ukrainian wheat prices rise as exporters ramp up demand, farmers expect further increases – analysts

Last week Ukraine's wheat market saw price growth amid active demand from domestic and export-oriented buyers and relatively limited new offers, the agribusiness information-analysis agency APK-Inform reported.

"Farmers offered the grain in small volumes and were in no hurry to sell, expecting more favorable market pricing. Only some companies continued to operate on previously accumulated volumes of raw material and did not significantly adjust prices," the agency's analysts explained.

APK-Inform reported that bid prices for feed wheat of Class 2 and for feed wheat were recorded in the ranges UAH 9,700–10,700/tonne and UAH 8,800–9,900/tonne CPT, respectively.