Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:08 05.08.2025

Ukrainian processors push sunflower prices to two-month high amid crop failure concerns – analysts

1 min read
Ukrainian processors push sunflower prices to two-month high amid crop failure concerns – analysts

Sunflower prices in Ukraine have reached a two-month high, driven by active purchases from processing companies, which have raised procurement prices to UAH 26,600–27,500 per tonne (CPT), according to the information and analytics agency APK-Inform.

"Prolonged rainfall in the western and central parts of the country has improved harvest prospects in those regions. However, precipitation in the south and east remains insufficient, significantly reducing yield potential there," analysts noted.

In many southern fields, they observed underdeveloped plants, small seed heads, wilting, and premature yellowing and drying of lower leaves. Some farmers have opted to disk under such crops and begin preparing fields for winter sowing.

Tags: #prices #sunflower

MORE ABOUT

19:18 23.07.2025
Traders artificially lower rapeseed prices before signing of export duty law – analysts

Traders artificially lower rapeseed prices before signing of export duty law – analysts

10:23 16.06.2025
Ex-Naftogaz CEO warns of potential gas price hikes following Israeli strikes on Iran's gas infrastructure

Ex-Naftogaz CEO warns of potential gas price hikes following Israeli strikes on Iran's gas infrastructure

19:44 09.06.2025
Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

18:43 29.05.2025
Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

21:12 20.05.2025
Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

20:41 30.04.2025
Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

12:06 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

19:20 30.01.2025
Pork prices stable, to continue to remain at level of UHA 74-75/kg – analysts

Pork prices stable, to continue to remain at level of UHA 74-75/kg – analysts

15:43 24.01.2025
Sybiha: With lower oil prices, higher sanctions pressure, Russian war machine to have less fuel

Sybiha: With lower oil prices, higher sanctions pressure, Russian war machine to have less fuel

18:58 14.10.2024
Increased alcohol price floors to replenish state budget, 'kick out' unscrupulous producers from market – opinion

Increased alcohol price floors to replenish state budget, 'kick out' unscrupulous producers from market – opinion

HOT NEWS

Univer investment group opens about 1,000 new accounts every month

NBU committee unanimously backs keeping key policy rate at 15.5% in July

Cabinet approves commission to elect customs service chief

New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

LATEST

IFC joins EUR 40 mln Ukraine infrastructure fund with EBRD, EIB

Statistics speak against depriving Ukrainians of social benefits in Germany - Ukrainian ambassador

Fruit and vegetable growing sector increases sales, but reduces tax payments - Hetmantsev

Ukraine interested in involving Japanese business in projects from green energy to high-tech production – Kachka

Oschadbank provides guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 mln to buy UAVs from four Ukrainian manufacturers

Univer investment group opens about 1,000 new accounts every month

NBU committee unanimously backs keeping key policy rate at 15.5% in July

Cabinet approves commission to elect customs service chief

New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

Each carriage of Ukrzaliznytsia transports, on average, 14% more passengers in July 2025 y-o-y

AD
AD