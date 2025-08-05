Ukrainian processors push sunflower prices to two-month high amid crop failure concerns – analysts

Sunflower prices in Ukraine have reached a two-month high, driven by active purchases from processing companies, which have raised procurement prices to UAH 26,600–27,500 per tonne (CPT), according to the information and analytics agency APK-Inform.

"Prolonged rainfall in the western and central parts of the country has improved harvest prospects in those regions. However, precipitation in the south and east remains insufficient, significantly reducing yield potential there," analysts noted.

In many southern fields, they observed underdeveloped plants, small seed heads, wilting, and premature yellowing and drying of lower leaves. Some farmers have opted to disk under such crops and begin preparing fields for winter sowing.