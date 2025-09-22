Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:23 22.09.2025

Prices for soybeans, sunflowers down on domestic market – analysts

2 min read

Soybeans and sunflowers are becoming cheaper on the domestic market, the information and analytical agency APK-Inform reported.

"This situation can be explained by an increase in offers for soybeans during the harvesting campaign promotion. This trend is also due to the significant decrease in soybean exports since the beginning of September of this year, which is caused by the difficulty of obtaining the necessary export documentation for this crop in the context of the introduction of 10% duties on soybean exports," analysts emphasized.

According to their information, as of September 22, demand prices for soybeans compared to the indicator a week earlier decreased mainly by UAH 200-600/tonne and are voiced on average within UAH 16,500-16,800/tonne CRT.

According to the agency, a similar situation has developed in the domestic sunflower market despite the significantly lower yield potential in the southern and central regions. Factories in the central, western, and northern parts of the country began experiencing a seasonal increase in the supply of new sunflower harvests. As a result, they reduced their asking prices.

"The physical supply of sunflower was not yet sufficient due to the delay in the harvesting campaign. However, unlike last year during the same period, an increase in the cost of oilseeds is not expected due to an increase in the supply of soybeans and rapeseed on the domestic market. The prices of these crops have fallen significantly over the past two weeks amid the export duty," analysts noted.

In general, the range of purchase prices for sunflower during the week was quite wide depending on the region – UAH 26,000-27,300/tonne CPT-plant and up to UAH 28,000-28,200/tonne CPT for 50% oil content. At the same time, in the southern regions, processors reported a fairly large supply of sunflower with low oil content – 39-40%, APK-Inform noted.

Tags: #prices #soybeans

MORE ABOUT

20:27 21.08.2025
Prices for over-the-counter medicines not included in National List to be subject to declaration in National Catalogue without approval of separate list

Prices for over-the-counter medicines not included in National List to be subject to declaration in National Catalogue without approval of separate list

19:27 20.08.2025
Housing prices in Ukraine in Q2 2025 increase by 14.9%

Housing prices in Ukraine in Q2 2025 increase by 14.9%

12:08 05.08.2025
Ukrainian processors push sunflower prices to two-month high amid crop failure concerns – analysts

Ukrainian processors push sunflower prices to two-month high amid crop failure concerns – analysts

19:18 23.07.2025
Traders artificially lower rapeseed prices before signing of export duty law – analysts

Traders artificially lower rapeseed prices before signing of export duty law – analysts

10:23 16.06.2025
Ex-Naftogaz CEO warns of potential gas price hikes following Israeli strikes on Iran's gas infrastructure

Ex-Naftogaz CEO warns of potential gas price hikes following Israeli strikes on Iran's gas infrastructure

19:44 09.06.2025
Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

18:43 29.05.2025
Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

21:12 20.05.2025
Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

20:41 30.04.2025
Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

12:06 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

HOT NEWS

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Ukraine sees new four-year arrangement with IMF part of $150-170 bln financing package – Finance Minister

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

LATEST

Ukraine suggests UN World Food Programme include more African countries in Grain from Ukraine program

IAEA reps hear military actions or alarm sirens at all five Ukrainian NPPs almost every day last week

Italy to provide grant for overhaul of irrigation systems in Odesa region

Poland bans import of tomato paste from Ukraine due to mold

Govt transfers 25% of state share of National Depository from National Securities Commission to NBU

Naftogaz, Western partners allocate $2.5 bln for gas purchases for Ukraine – Washington Post

Naftogaz attracts additional UAH 2.4 bln from Ukreximbank

Ukrainian Coal Energy updates development strategy for 2025-2027, adds Romania to it

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Govt seeks Rada backing for higher defense spending in 2025 state budget – Finance Minister

AD
AD