Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

All Hungarian border checkpoints operating along the frontier with Ukraine have implemented the Entry/Exit System (EES), which involves the collection of biometric data from citizens of third countries, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported.

"Biometric data collection for citizens of third countries has been introduced at all Hungarian checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. As of October 28, the Entry/Exit System (EES) has been implemented at those checkpoints that had not yet been connected since the system’s launch," the agency said.

According to the report, as of October 12, the Beregsurány automobile checkpoint opposite Ukraine’s Luzhanka checkpoint was connected to the EES, followed by the Záhony railway checkpoint on October 21.

The State Border Guard Service recalled that the Ukrainian-Hungarian border has the following checkpoints in operation: Dzvinkove–Lonya, Luzhanka–Beregsurány, Kosyno–Barabás, Vylok–Tiszabecs, Velyka Palad–Nagyhodos, Chop (Tysa)–Záhony, and Chop (Druzhba)–Záhony.

"The EES is designed to speed up border control, enhance security, ensure accurate tracking of third-country citizens’ length of stay within the EU, and combat illegal migration, among other goals. The new system does not affect the overall process of border crossing," the Border Guard Service added.

The agency urged Ukrainian citizens to take this information into account when planning trips abroad.