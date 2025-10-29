Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:23 29.10.2025

Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

1 min read
Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

All Hungarian border checkpoints operating along the frontier with Ukraine have implemented the Entry/Exit System (EES), which involves the collection of biometric data from citizens of third countries, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported.

"Biometric data collection for citizens of third countries has been introduced at all Hungarian checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. As of October 28, the Entry/Exit System (EES) has been implemented at those checkpoints that had not yet been connected since the system’s launch," the agency said.

According to the report, as of October 12, the Beregsurány automobile checkpoint opposite Ukraine’s Luzhanka checkpoint was connected to the EES, followed by the Záhony railway checkpoint on October 21.

The State Border Guard Service recalled that the Ukrainian-Hungarian border has the following checkpoints in operation: Dzvinkove–Lonya, Luzhanka–Beregsurány, Kosyno–Barabás, Vylok–Tiszabecs, Velyka Palad–Nagyhodos, Chop (Tysa)–Záhony, and Chop (Druzhba)–Záhony.

"The EES is designed to speed up border control, enhance security, ensure accurate tracking of third-country citizens’ length of stay within the EU, and combat illegal migration, among other goals. The new system does not affect the overall process of border crossing," the Border Guard Service added.

The agency urged Ukrainian citizens to take this information into account when planning trips abroad.

Tags: #hungary #ees

MORE ABOUT

20:23 27.10.2025
Orbán to meet with Trump next week, discuss US sanctions on Russian oil – media

Orbán to meet with Trump next week, discuss US sanctions on Russian oil – media

09:08 27.10.2025
US expects Hungary to abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Moscow - US ambassador to NATO

US expects Hungary to abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Moscow - US ambassador to NATO

20:16 22.10.2025
Sikorski wishes 'Magyar' to succeed in knocking out Druzhba pipeline

Sikorski wishes 'Magyar' to succeed in knocking out Druzhba pipeline

21:58 17.10.2025
Trump: Most likely it's going to be double meeting in Hungary, we will have Zelenskyy in touch

Trump: Most likely it's going to be double meeting in Hungary, we will have Zelenskyy in touch

09:09 17.10.2025
Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

17:02 11.10.2025
EU to introduce new Entry/Exit System from Oct 12

EU to introduce new Entry/Exit System from Oct 12

15:40 09.10.2025
European Commission forms internal team to probe Hungary's espionage claims against EU institutions

European Commission forms internal team to probe Hungary's espionage claims against EU institutions

14:54 02.10.2025
EU commissioner Kos on bypassing Hungary's veto: important to find a solution

EU commissioner Kos on bypassing Hungary's veto: important to find a solution

19:58 01.10.2025
Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting on Hungary's blocking of Ukrainian media: It goes beyond acceptable regulatory practices

Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting on Hungary's blocking of Ukrainian media: It goes beyond acceptable regulatory practices

15:12 29.09.2025
Hungary blocks 12 Ukrainian news resources

Hungary blocks 12 Ukrainian news resources

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

LATEST

Klymenko considers situation around Kupyansk to be stabilized

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Russian flag at the entrance to Pokrovsk hangs for only an hour – DeepState

Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

Suspilne named exclusive broadcaster for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Russian troops not in Myrnohrad - Vostok

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

AD
AD