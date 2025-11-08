Problem of relations with Hungary is not problem of Ukraine, but of EU and NATO – Yatsenyuk

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk considers the policy of the current Hungarian authorities not as anti-Ukrainian, but as aimed against the EU and NATO.

"This is the Trojan horse of Moscow and China inside the European Union. And if the EU continues to drag its feet, as it is doing now, and does not respond to Hungary, this could have rather dramatic consequences for the EU as a whole. It turns out that you can receive money from European funds, benefit from the security of NATO member states and all European privileges, yet publicly work for the enemy who stands against NATO and against the European Union. And nothing happens to you for it. This creates incentives for others: it means that this is allowed," Yatsenyuk said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

When asked whether the EU will take any institutional steps to prevent this, the head of the Kyiv Security Forum called the elections in the Netherlands a very encouraging example, saying: "they show that centrist forces can win elections and fight against radicals."

On another question, whether it is entirely the EU and NATO’s responsibility to address the existing problem with Hungary, Yatsenyuk answered affirmatively.

"There are discussions, like we need to reach an agreement, do something for the Hungarian community, etc… I support all national minorities in Ukraine, and we have always done this. Ukraine is a European country that respects the rights of national minorities. So this is not a matter of changing the law – we could change it – but Orban [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban] would come up with something new, because he is a conduit for anti-European, radical forces: against freedom of speech, against fighting corruption, against European unity," he said.

At the same time, he added: "We’ll see what happens in the 2026 elections in Hungary; they are not far off."

On the question of whether the EU and NATO can currently secure long-term guarantees for security, economic growth, and the unity of the European Union, Yatsenyuk replied: "No. They will have to carry out internal reforms, first and foremost within the European Union."

"Internal reforms in the decision-making procedure, in punishing those who do not implement joint decisions. Reforms are needed regarding the role and position of the European Commission and the European Parliament in their relations with national governments and national parliaments. It seems to me that the European Union should move toward the path of a United States of Europe – shifting more functions to the center. Right now, the redistribution of functions is moving more in the opposite direction – toward national governments. And this is the main political message of people like Orban. They take money from the European Union, yet they criticize the European Commission, which gives them the money," he said.

According to Yatsenyuk, the decision-making structure in NATO, on the other hand, should make the U.S. dependent on the EU, just as the EU is dependent on the U.S. today, "and only then will they love each other forever."

"I don’t believe that the EU can be autonomous from the U.S., I say this publicly. Not to offend Europeans – our allies – it’s just the reality today; this is how the post-war transatlantic security structure has developed," added the head of the Kyiv Security Forum.