Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:08 21.08.2025

Trump on Ukraine-Russia war: It’s impossible to win war without attacking invaders country, interesting times ahead

1 min read
Trump on Ukraine-Russia war: It’s impossible to win war without attacking invaders country, interesting times ahead

US President Donald Trump has accused his predecessor Joseph Biden of not giving Ukraine the opportunity to strike an aggressor country and noted the impossibility of winning a war against a country that has been attacked without attacking the attacking country.

“It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?” rump wrote on his own social network Truth Social on Thursday.

He stated once again that “this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!”

Tags: #trump #war

MORE ABOUT

16:19 20.08.2025
Erdogan discusses war in Ukraine with Putin

Erdogan discusses war in Ukraine with Putin

14:22 20.08.2025
North Atlantic Council meets, followed by NATO defense chiefs session

North Atlantic Council meets, followed by NATO defense chiefs session

10:23 20.08.2025
Russia misleads West about capturing Donetsk region by year-end while failing to replace losses – CCD

Russia misleads West about capturing Donetsk region by year-end while failing to replace losses – CCD

20:46 19.08.2025
Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

17:12 19.08.2025
Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders: Ukraine will get its life back, gain a lot of territory

Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders: Ukraine will get its life back, gain a lot of territory

16:57 19.08.2025
Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

13:32 19.08.2025
US meetings strengthen transatlantic solidarity against Russia – MP Merezhko

US meetings strengthen transatlantic solidarity against Russia – MP Merezhko

11:58 19.08.2025
US security guarantees for Ukraine shift war rhetoric from 'stop at any cost' to 'Russia must be restrained by force' - Kondratiuk

US security guarantees for Ukraine shift war rhetoric from 'stop at any cost' to 'Russia must be restrained by force' - Kondratiuk

11:19 19.08.2025
Trump insists on Putin and Zelenskyy meeting to end war – media

Trump insists on Putin and Zelenskyy meeting to end war – media

10:51 19.08.2025
White House releases Trump-Zelenskyy photo with occupied territory mapWhite House releases Trump-Zelenskyy photo with occupied territory map

White House releases Trump-Zelenskyy photo with occupied territory mapWhite House releases Trump-Zelenskyy photo with occupied territory map

HOT NEWS

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Syrsky notes productive work in operational zone of Donetsk territorial community

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

LATEST

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

EU Commissioner Kos condemns Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on 15 days of guaranteed leave for military personnel

Rada to strengthen social protection of female soldiers

Ukrainians are united primarily by AFU victories, divided by mutual accusations and political conflicts – poll

Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Prices for over-the-counter medicines not included in National List to be subject to declaration in National Catalogue without approval of separate list

Graham to push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism over kidnapped children in Ukraine

Armenian-U.S. joint venture to provide business management in Trump Route project - Pashinyan

Szijjártó offers assistance to ethnic Hungarians of Zakarpattia after Russian strike on Mukachevo – Orbán

AD
AD