Trump on Ukraine-Russia war: It’s impossible to win war without attacking invaders country, interesting times ahead

US President Donald Trump has accused his predecessor Joseph Biden of not giving Ukraine the opportunity to strike an aggressor country and noted the impossibility of winning a war against a country that has been attacked without attacking the attacking country.

“It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?” rump wrote on his own social network Truth Social on Thursday.

He stated once again that “this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!”