Ratio of drones is in our favor on main front lines - Zelenskyy

The Russian occupiers have increased the number and intensity of drone use, the Defense Forces have not increased them yet due to lack of funding, but in the main areas of the front the ratio of drones is 1.1 to 1 in favor of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Drones: the problem remains. I believe that this is something that partners need to actively get involved in. The Russians have increased the number of drones, we have not increased them yet due to lack of funding, despite the fact that there are opportunities," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday.

"Today, in the main areas it is 1.1 to 1 in our favor, but we cannot compare this with what it was a month ago - 1.4 to 1, and with the real capabilities that we have in terms of production - 2.5-3 to 1. We need finances, we are negotiating this," he added.