Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 20.08.2025

Interior Minister about Sumy region: We strengthening capabilities of emergency services to respond quickly, save people

 Since the beginning of this week, four specialized vehicles for evacuation and medical purposes have been working in the practical groups of the State Emergency Service "Phoenix" in Sumy region, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

In the Telegram channel on Wednesday, he informed that during a trip to Sumy region in early August, he spoke with communities about the safety of people in the border area and the strengthening of units that daily evacuate civilians from dangerous areas.

"On the same day, I gave an order to prepare armored vehicles for our rescuers. Since the beginning of this week, four specialized vehicles for evacuation and medical purposes have been working in the practical groups of the Phoenix State Emergency Service," the minister said.

He said the enemy does not stop devastating attacks on Sumy region: in the past week alone, the region has suffered more than 680 strikes, mostly on border communities.

"And last night, the Russians attacked Okhtyrka: 14 wounded, about 40 residential buildings damaged," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Klymenko added: "So we are strengthening the capabilities of our emergency services so that they can quickly respond to daily calls and save people."

Tags: #services #mia #sumy_region

