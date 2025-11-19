There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The death toll in Ternopil due to an enemy attack last night has risen to 25, including three children, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has reported.

"In Ternopil, 25 people were killed, including three children, as a result of Russian shelling of the city. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Fourteen State Emergency Service psychologists from across Ukraine are reportedly working near the damaged building, having already provided assistance to 150 people.

Rescue operations are ongoing. More than 160 rescuers are involved, including climbers, dog handlers, the Delta special forces unit, and State Emergency Service equipment. Bomb disposal experts have surveyed the area.